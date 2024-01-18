10 Foods That Scream ‘Texas’

We Texans are known for loving everything about our state. Nothing more so than the food here.

Having had the chance to travel the globe during my stint in the United States Navy, I realized just how great the food is here in the Lone Star State. Experiencing other cultures and sampling their foods, I never found anything I liked better than good old American food – especially the foods Texas is known for.

Obviously, I’m a little biased, because I was born and raised here. But I honestly feel the food here is on another level. And I would be willing to bet a dollar to a donut that if you’re a Native Texan, you agree with me 100%.

I would imagine Tex-Mex is the first thing that comes to mind when people who aren’t from here think about Texas cuisine, and for good reason. It’s the perfect blend of the spicier tastes we Texans tend to gravitate toward and authentic Mexican food.

But Texas has so much more to offer.

It’s a given that Mexican culture has had a big impact on our society due to our history and proximity to Mexico. But we also have European immigrants, African Americans, southerners, and Native Americans to thank for the unique tastes of Texas. We’re lucky to live in one of the most diverse states in the country.

Without further ado, let’s look at ten foods that boldly scream Texas.

