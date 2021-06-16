Today, during The Chad Hasty Show on the Texas Townsquare Media Network (TTMN) we announced the programming plans for the midday timeslot, starting Monday, June 21, for News/Talk 95.1 & 790, KFYO in Lubbock, News/Talk 94.7 & 1470, KYYW in Abilene and News/Talk 96.3 & 1290 in Wichita Falls.

As you may know, The Rush Limbaugh Program is being retired at the end of this week. Following Rush's death, clips honoring Rush's life have been airing during his show, along with commentary on today's issues from the Excellence In Broadcasting fill-in hosts.

Get our free mobile app

Rush's broadcast partner, Premiere Networks, has created a new show for the midday timeslot: The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show, and it is that show that will air weekdays 11am-2pm, starting Monday, June 21, 2021 on KFYO, KYYW, and KWFS-AM.

The Limbaugh Legacy will continue in many ways, including through the Rush and Kathryn Adams Limbaugh Family Foundation. It will also continue through the Rush Limbaugh Great American Business Award.

In the world of talk radio, there have been many national shows that have positioned themselves for clearance in the midday timeslot following Rush's passing. However, The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show is the only show that pairs two established radio hosts together, with one of the hosts also making regular appearances on the FOX News Channel (Travis).



Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Starting Monday, June 21, News/Talk 95.1 & 790, KFYO in Lubbock, News/Talk 94.7 & 1470, KYYW in Abilene and News/Talk 96.3 & 1290 in Wichita Falls, will continue to share the same midday, afternoon, and evening shows:

Partial Weekday Lineup for KFYO- Lubbock, KYYW- Abilene & KWFS-AM, Wichita Falls; starting June 21, 2021

11am-2pm The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show (NEW)

2pm-5pm The Sean Hannity Show

5pm-7pm The Chad Hasty Show

7pm-10pm Mark Levin

I am excited to be to make this announcement today, and to be able to add Clay & Buck to the lineup on all three of our Texas Townsquare Media Network stations.

Listener comments can be e-mailed to robert.snyder@townsquaremedia.com

Advertising and sponsorship packages are also available by contacting each station's General Manager or by e-mailing robert.snyder@townsquaremedia.com

---------

Clay Travis Biography (abbreviated)

Clay Travis is co-host of “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show,” a three-hour talk radio program available on hundreds of radio stations nationwide. Joined by Buck Sexton, the duo broadcasts Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET –the legendary timeslot held by “The Rush Limbaugh Show” for more than three decades.

Each day on the program, Travis and Sexton carry on a new form of broadcast excellence in the tradition of the late radio icon as they tackle the biggest stories in news, politics and current events with intelligence and humor. Together, they guide listeners through the latest headlines and hot topics with fun and entertaining conversations and opinions.

Travis previously hosted FOX Sports Radio’s industry-leading weekday morning-drive program, "Outkick the Coverage with Clay Travis, which launched in 2016 and was broadcast on more than 350 stations nationwide. Based in Nashville, TN, the program featured Travis’ informed, outspoken, fearless and often funny commentary on the latest sports headlines, as well as interviews and listener interaction.

Buck Sexton Biography (abbreviated)

Buck Sexton is co-host of The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show,a three-hour talk radio program available on hundreds of radio stations nationwide. Joined by Clay Travis, the duo broadcasts Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET – the legendary timeslot held by The Rush Limbaugh Show for more than three decades.

Each day on the program, Travis and Sexton carry on a new form of broadcast excellence in the tradition of the late radio icon as they tackle the biggest stories in news, politics and current events with intelligence and humor. Together, they guide listeners through the latest headlines and hot topics with fun and entertaining conversations and opinions.

Sexton also hosts “Hold the Line” from 7 to 8 p.m. ET on The First, a digital-first TV network available on more than 14 platforms, including Pluto TV, STIRR, Roku, Fire TV, and others.