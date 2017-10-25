Noteworthy:
Flores Becomes 5th Texas GOP Congressman Retiring in 2020
Associated Press
What's Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
LATEST POSTS
Townsquare Media in Wichita Falls is Hiring!
Townsquare Media Wichita Falls is looking to hire dynamic media and digital media marketing executives to join our team.
Townsquare Staff
Join Our Team!
U-Haul Trailer Hydroplanes into Oklahoma Firefighters
Just a friendly reminder when the roads are slick and you see emergency vehicles pulled over. SLOW-THE-EFF-DOWN!
Stryker
Texas Inmate Set to be Executed for Killing 2 Women in 2003
Billy Jack Crutsinger was convicted in the murder of an 89-year-old woman and her daughter in 2003
Associated Press
Oklahoma Kid Sells Toys to Help Pay for Uncle's Funeral
This kid has got some good karma coming his way.
Stryker
Florida Man Wants Military to Combat Hurricanes
The Sunshine State is the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to funny news stories.
Johnny Thrash
Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: 1985 Cold Case Homicide
Crime Stoppers is looking for information to help solve a cold case homicide.
Johnny Thrash
Texas Men Threaten Popeyes' After They Run Out of Sandwiches
The chicken sandwich war of 2019 has taken a dark turn.
Stryker
Texas Whataburger Has A Mouse Problem and it Jumped in the Fryer
Who's ready for some deep-fried mouse?
Stryker
Authorities Release Names of Those Killed in Odessa Mass Shooting
Seven people have died as a result of last week's mass shooting in the Permian Basin. Their identities were released on Monday.
Rob Snyder
Shots Fired Outside of Local Wichita Falls Pool Hall Overnight
A lot of people went out last night since most had the day off today. One local pool hall had an incident that ended everyone's good time.
Stryker
Texas Plant May Have the Answer to Opioid Crisis
Research done in North Texas may have found an alternative for pain that doesn't involve addicting pills.
Stryker
Oklahoma Couple Gets Beer Company to Pay for their Honeymoon
Don't you ever tell me beer never helped anybody out.
Stryker
