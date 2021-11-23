A close look at the characters that will join James and Margaret Dutton's journey to Montana reveals new plotlines. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are set to star in Yellowstone prequel 1883. The full cast was revealed this week.

Previously, Sam Elliott, Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May and LaMonica Garrett were announced to play major characters on Taylor Sheridan's newest drama. Each represents a migrant, law enforcement power, criminal element or some combination. May, for example, is Elsa Dutton, daughter of James and Margaret and presumed narrator of the series.

The newest cast announcement reveals that Audie Rick will play John Dutton Sr., who is James and Margaret's son or grandson. Find him in the trailer for the show at about :31 seconds.

Additional cast member descriptions reveal the motives of others on the journey. It's a list that includes actors with credits in Game of Thrones, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, American Crime Story and Yellowstone.

1883 follows a caravan of wagons west through the Great Plains during the Western expansion. Here is a list of the newest characters, with descriptions as reported by Deadline.

Marc Rissman: Josef, a European immigrant who is married to Risa, who travels with an employed crew to guide his group across the frontier.

Eric Nelsen: Ennis, a young, handsome cowboy who agrees to help escort a group of inexperienced men, women and children north to find a home.

James Landry Hébert: Wade, a young cowboy who finds himself as part of a crew for a caravan of hopeful travelers making their way north for a better life.

Dawn Olivieri: Claire, a fierce, practical and sharp widow who joins her brother and his family on a trip to find a new home.

Emma Malouff: Mary Abel, the daughter of Claire and the niece of James and Margaret Dutton, who joins her family on their journey West. *This would make Olivieri's "Claire" the sister or sister-in-law to James and Margaret, meaning one may have lost a brother.

Alex Fine: Grady, an experienced cowboy and the leader of a crew of six drovers, who agrees to help an inexperienced crew round-up longhorn for their long journey.

Gratiela Brancusi: Noemi, a woman with two young boys who is recently widowed.

Anna Fiamora: Risa, a young immigrant woman who is married to Josef and joins the traveling camp to move west.

Nichole Galicia: Guinevere, a local prostitute who works in Fort Worth, Texas.

Stephanie Nur: Melodi, a beguiling prostitute who works at the saloon.

Amanda Jaros: Alina a weary but hopeful immigrant woman who speaks little English but has much resolve.

Noah Le Gros: Colton, a young cowboy in the wagon camp who knows the ropes and has some smart insights about the dangers of their journey.

Martin Sensmeier: Sam, a Comanche Native-American Warrior.

*Sensmeier played Monica's physical therapist during Season 2 of Yellowstone.

Episode 1 of 1883 airs on Paramount+ on Dec. 19. Taste of Country's new Dutton Rules podcast will recap the premiere and all episodes and bring the latest news and analysis.