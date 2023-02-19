Episode 6 of 1923 premiered on Paramount+ on Sunday morning (Feb. 19), and the action-packed episode served up a very surprising ending for one of the show's most beloved couples.

What Happens With Spencer and Alexandra in Episode 7 of 1923?

1923's Episode 7 finds Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) and Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) landing in Italy after being rescued from their capsized tugboat by a British Navy vessel and getting married in Episode 6. They celebrate by enjoying a nice meal at a waterside restaurant — which leads to a surprise ending in the form of a forgotten character.

What Is the Surprise Ending in 1923 Episode 7?

As Spencer and Alex are dining together, a voice calls out her name, and to her shock and apparent dismay, she turns to see the man calling her is her former fiance, who she left early in the season by (literally) running off with Spencer.

What Happens With Teonna Rainwater in Episode 7 of 1923?

Teonna Rainwater (Aminah Nieves) is hiding out with Hank, the man who rescued her, and she is dressed as a boy, since the priests from the Indian School will be looking for her. Meanwhile, Hank's son, Pete Plenty Clouds (Cole Brings Plenty, whose real-life father is Mo Brings Plenty from Yellowstone) tracks down Teonna's father, who has found his mother, Teonna's grandmother, dead after the lawmen looking for Teonna carelessly killed her.

Pete sets out to ride back to warn Teonna that the priests from the Indian School will be looking for her, but they find him along the way, and he is forced to fight them when they decide that they will drag him back to the Indian School against his will. They subdue him, and one of the priests volunteers to take him back — but it doesn't work out that way.

After Pete coolly debates the merits and demerits of the priest's beliefs, the priest decides he should die for "blasphemy," and begins to beat him once again ... only to be stopped by Teonna's father, who comes upon them. He scalps the man alive before cutting his throat and "eating his soul," which, from the looks of things, is his actual heart.

The other two priests catch up to Teonna, initially believing she is a boy, but she loses her nerve and begins to run, and one of them attacks her, ending up partly blinded after she gouges his eye with her thumb. Hank appears and shoots both remaining priests, but as he is leading Teonna to apparent safety, it turns out the half-blind priest is still alive, and he shoots Hank in the back, killing him. He once again attacks Teonna, who ends up killing him by hitting him in the head with a rock. She is left all alone once again, screaming in pain and frustration as she realizes her plight.

What Happens With the Duttons in Episode 7 of 1923?

Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) appears to be recovered from his injuries after Banner Creighton's (Jerome Flynn) attack on the family, and winter has come to the Yellowstone Ranch as he and Jack Dutton (Darren Mann) set out to confront Creighton at his home, this time having the element of surprise in their favor, as well as a posse and the sheriff and his men.

They successfully arrest Creighton, who is stunned to find that Jacob is still alive — but it doesn't look like it will make much difference, as Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton) dispatches his high-priced lawyer to intervene, making it look as if Creighton will receive bail and get released.

1923's Episode 7 also gives more insight into Whitfield's true nature, as he goes to the house he gave to Creighton to deal with the two prostitutes that were left there at loose ends when he was arrested. Whitfield pays them, and then forces one of them to beat the other with a belt for his pleasure, revealing a cruel nature that is even worse than previously shown.

Episode 7 also proves out that the red-haired man who the sheriff hired as a Livestock Agent in Episode 6 is, in fact, a plant who was one of Creighton's men who was in on the attack against the Duttons. He answers directly to Whitfield, so it will be interesting to see how that plays out in subsequent episodes.

What Can We Expect From the Rest of 1923?

1923 airs each Sunday on the Paramount+ streaming service. The show — which serves to connect the original Yellowstone prequel 1883 with the modern-day Duttons — will run for two seasons, and Paramount+ recently confirmed 1923's Season 2, with details forthcoming.

The upcoming Episode 8 on Feb. 26 will bring the first season of 1923 to an end, so fans can expect a cliffhanger of some sort, as well as revelations that will tease the show's second season.

The upcoming Episode 8 on Feb. 26 will bring the first season of 1923 to an end, so fans can expect a cliffhanger of some sort, as well as revelations that will tease the show's second season.