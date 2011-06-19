2011 Daytime Emmys: ‘Bold and the Beautiful’ Wins Best Drama Series

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ was once again named Best Drama Series at the Daytime Emmy Awards, marking the third-consecutive win for the popular CBS soap.

The show also won awards in the categories of Best Supporting Actress (Heather Tom), Best Younger Actor (Scott Clifton) and Best Drama Series Direction, for which it tied with ‘The Young and the Restless.’

In the remaining acting categories, Michael Park won his second-consecutive Best Leading Actor trophy for ‘As the World Turns,’ while ‘General Hospital’s’ Laura Wright took home her first Daytime Emmy for Best Leading Actress. Wright’s co-star, Jonathan Jackson, won Best Supporting Actor, and Brittany Allen took home Best Younger Actress – a bittersweet victory, as her show, ‘All My Children,’ is set to end its run in September.

Elsewhere, Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa tied with Dr. Mehmet Oz in the Best Talk Show Host category. Oz’s show, ‘Dr. Oz,’ won Best Talk Show Informative.

And in another tie, ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Jeopardy!’ shared the award for Best Game Show – a fitting moment, as its respective hosts, Alex Trebek and Pat Sajak, were each honored with lifetime achievement awards.

Check out a full list of winners below.

Best Drama Series: “The Bold and the Beautiful”



Best Actor: Michael Park, “As the World Turns”



Best Actress: Laura Wright, “General Hospital”



Best Supporting Actor: Jonathan Jackson, “General Hospital”



Best Supporting Actress: Heather Tom, “The Bold and the Beautiful”



Best Younger Actor: Scott Clifton, “The Bold and the Beautiful”



Best Younger Actress: Brittany Allen, “All My Children”



Best Drama Series Writing: “The Young and the Restless”



Best Drama Series Direction: (Tie) “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “The Young and the Restless”



Best Talk Show: “Ellen”



Best Talk Show Informative: “Dr. Oz”



Best Talk Show Host: (Tie) Dr. Mehmet Oz, “Dr. Oz”; Kelly Ripa and Regis Philbin, “Live with Regis and Kelly”



Best Game Show: (Tie) “Jeopardy!,” “Wheel of Fortune”



Best Game Show Host: Ben Bailey, “Cash Cab”