2018 Emmys: See the Full List of Winners and Nominees
The biggest night in TV has arrived with the 2018 Emmys. Saturday Night Live‘s Colin Jost and Michael Che are hosting the 70th annual awards show, honoring the best in TV. With the Creative Arts Emmys already making history last weekend, with four black actors sweeping the guest categories for the first time, we’re excited to see what tonight brings.
Even though Game of Thrones was out of the race last year, the series’ penultimate season garnered the most nominations out of any show this year (22!), while Westworld, SNL, and The Handmaid’s Tale were close behind. And with Veep out of the running this year due to hiatus, will Atlanta and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have a shot at the biggest prizes? Follow along as we update the winners live throughout the night. See the full list of winners and nominees below!
Outstanding Drama Series
The Americans
The Crown
Game of Thrones – WINNER
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Claire Foy, The Crown – WINNER
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Keri Russell, The Americans
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Ed Harris, Westworld
Matthew Rhys, The Americans – WINNER
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Anne Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Lena Heady, Game of Thrones
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
Thandie Newton, Westworld – WINNER
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklange, Game of Thrones – WINNER
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
David Harbor, Stranger Things
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Matt Smith, The Crown
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Jeremy Podeswa, Game of Thrones - “The Dragon and the Wolf”
Alan Taylor, Game of Thrones - “Beyond the Wall”
Jason Bateman, Ozark - “The Toll”
Daniel Sackheim, Ozark - “Tonight We Improvise”
The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things - “Chapter Nine: The Gate”
Stephan Daldry, The Crown - “”Paterfamilias” – WINNER
Kari Skogland, The Handmaid’s Tale - “After”
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Game of Thrones - “The Dragon and the Wolf”
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Killing Eve - “Nice Face”
The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things - “Chapter Nine: The Gate”
Joel Fields, Joe Weisberg, The Americans - “Start” – WINNER
Peter Morgan, The Crown - “Mystery Man”
Bruce Miller, The Handmaid’s Tale - “June”
Outstanding Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – WINNER
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - WINNER
Allison Janney, Mom
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Larry David, Curb Your Enthuiasm
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry - WINNER
William H. Macy, Shameless
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - WINNER
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
Megan Mullally, Will & Grace
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Henry Winkler, Barry - WINNER
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, Atlanta - “FUBU”
Hiro Murai, Atlanta - “Teddy Perkins”
Bill Hader, Barry - “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”
Jesse Peretz, GLOW - “Pilot”
Mike Judge, Silicon Valley - “Initial Coin Offering”
Mark Cendrowski, The Big Bang Theory - “The Bow Tie Asymmetry”
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - “Pilot” - WINNER
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, Atlanta - “Alligator Man”
Stefani Robinson, Atlanta - “Barbershop
Alec Berg, Bill Hader, Barry - “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”
Liz Sarnoff, Barry - “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast and Keep Going”
Alec Berg, Silicon Valley - “Fifty-One Percent”
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - “Pilot” - WINNER
Outstanding Limited Series
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story – WINNER
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Laura Dern, The Tale
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Edie Falco, Law and Order: Truce Crime
Regina King, Seven Seconds – WINNER
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story – WINNER
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar
Jesse Plemmons, Black Mirror “USS Callister”
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult
Merritt Wever, Godless – WINNER
Letitia Wright, Black Museum: Black Mirror
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jeff Daniels, Godless – WINNER
Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar
John Leguizamo, Waco
Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower
Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series
Scott Frank, Godless
David Leveaux, Alex Rudzinski, Jesus Christ Superstar Live
Barry Levinson, Paterno
Edward Berger, Patrick Melrose
Ryan Murphy, Versace - “The Man Who Would Be Vogue” – WINNER
Craig Zisk, The Looming Tower - “9/11"
David Lynch, Twin Peaks
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series
Kevin McManus, Matthew McManus, American Vandal - “Clean Up”
Scott Frank, Godless
David Nicholls, Patrick Melrose
Tom Rob Smith, Versace - “House By the Lake”
David Lynch, Mark Frost, Twin Peaks
William Bridges, Charlie Brooker, USS Callister (Black Mirror) – WINNER
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race – WINNER
The Amazing Race
The Voice
Top Chef
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – WINNER
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
At Home with Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You, America
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman’s Show