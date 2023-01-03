The Bubble had a 21 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Firestarter earned a 10 percent. Even Morbius — angry Jared Leto Morbin’ it up out in international waters — got a 15 percent.

Some combination of those three movies appear on almost every published list of the worst films of 2022. And in fact, all three show up on ScreenCrush’s own worst of 2022 list. Yet despite widespread consensus around this trio of cinematic turkeys, all three found at least a few critics who could find enough positive things to say about them to give them a mildly positive review.

In other words: It is very hard to get a zero on Rotten Tomatoes. A Rotten Tomatoes zero score goes beyond consensus to total and universal agreement. That level of comprehensive critical revulsion is extremely rare. But it does happen — and in fact it happened at least ten times in 2022.

It should be stated that for the most part relatively few critics reviewed these titles. It’s a lot easier to get a zero score out of ten reviews than out of 273 reviews — which is the number of notices that Morbius currently has on Rotten Tomatoes. That’s simple mathematical probability; the odds of only ten critics agreeing are a lot higher than 273 critics doing the same.

Still, it’s very unusual for a movie to get absolutely no positive reviews, even out of just ten or 20 articles. In a twisted sort of way, it’s kind of an incredible achievement. And these ten movies all pulled off that incredible achievement in 2022...

2022 Movies That Got a 0 on Rotten Tomatoes It might be an understatement to say these 2022 releases were not popular with critics...

