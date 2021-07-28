40th Annual Hotter’N Hell Hundred Looking For More Volunteers

The 40th Annual Hotter'N Hell Hundred is less than a month away. The event officially opens on Thursday, August 26th, and runs through Sunday, August 29th. You can be a part of this event even if you don't ride a bike.

While all of the cycling and running events take place out in the Texas heat that the event is named for, there are still plenty of volunteer positions available inside, under the air conditioning.

Darlene Craddock, the Hotter'N Hell Hundred Volunteer Coordinator, tells us that after taking 2020 off to hold the event virtually, some of her volunteers are not available this year and she's a bit short-staffed. She went to great lengths to tell us that the positions she's needing help with are all inside the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall and not out in the Texas heat.

She's needing help on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday but you don't need to volunteer for all three days. You can help at the Pre-Registration booth making sure that the riders get their appropriate numbers and paperwork on Thursday and Friday or you could help with Late Registration on Saturday morning and help the riders who waited until the last minute get signed up.

She also needs help at the Hotter'N Hell Hundred Sales Booth inside the Consumer Show in the exhibit hall. Volunteer hours are flexible, but you'll need to be able to stand for various lengths of time and be able to bend and lift up to 20 pounds.

It's a great way to get involved in this huge cycling event that brings thousands of visitors to our city every year and you don't have to be a world class athlete to do it. Just bring your smile and a big 'Howdy' for everyone you meet. If you'd like to volunteer, or have questions about volunteering, just reach out to Darlene Craddock through the Volunteer page of the Hotter'N Hell Hundred website.

The 2021 Hotter'N Hell Hundred weekend opens with the Consumer show on Thursday evening, August 26th, and runs through Sunday afternoon August 29th, with criterium racing on the downtown streets, off-road bicycle racing and running on the Wee-Chi-Tah Trail, and the sanctioned race and endurance ride on Saturday.

Courses for the endurance ride range from 10K for kids on up to 100 miles for experienced riders. While they last, free 10K vouchers are available at both the Bike Stop and Endurance House.

Everyone is welcome to hang out at Finish Line Village during the day on Saturday to watch the riders finish their treks through the North Texas countryside and enjoy live music from Hannah Belle Lecter, Erick Willis, and Forte on the Finish Line Village stage.

The pre-registration numbers for this year's 40th Annual Hotter'N Hell Hundred are pacing well ahead of previous years and everyone is looking forward to another fun event and the opportunity to show our city off to visitors from all across the country and several other nations.

