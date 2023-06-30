Is 6th Street in Austin Really in a ‘Death Spiral?’

A developer here in Texas offered a dire prediction for the future of Austin’s 6th Street. The good news is that there is a plan to save it.

Fox News reports attorney Richard Suttle, speaking for Stream Realty Partners, claimed the favorite destination for many who visit Austin is in a “death spiral.” He went as far as to say 6th Street has become a “shooting gallery.”

However, Stream Realty Partners plans to attempt to attract new businesses to the area by widening sidewalks, building sidewalk cafes, and making it more family-friendly, in general. 6th Street typically gets the most traffic between Thursday and Sunday, mostly at nighttime.

The idea is for the new developments to make it more family-friendly in order to attract more people 24/7.

One of the biggest complaints I hear about 6th Street is that the crowds are becoming increasingly rowdy. The word I get is that it is uncommon to not see a fight there on any given night.

Videos like the one below showing multiple brawls that have broken out on 6th Street support the claim.

While I would love to see an end to the craziness that’s been going on down there in recent years, it’s hard to imagine that genie going back in the bottle. People who are looking for a fight are going to seek out others who are looking to do the same.

It’s hard to imagine a few new sidewalk cafes changing that. Hopefully, I’m wrong.

