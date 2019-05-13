70-Year-Old Man Busted for Standing Through Sunroof While Speeding Down Interstate

It’s a miracle this guy didn’t kill himself and take a bunch of people with him.

An off-duty cop was driving on the interstate in Lakeland, Florida the other day when a white Cadillac went speeding past him – with the driver standing through the sunroof instead of driving.

After shooting video of the incident, the officer then called 911. A highway patrol responded and pulled the car over.

According to The Smoking Gun , the driver, 70-year-old Leonard Olsen, said that he had set the cruise control at around 100 MILES-PER-HOUR before opening the sunroof and standing through it.

He told police that he thought it was okay because, “the car drives itself and has a gigantic computer in it.”

He also added that he thought it would be a nice way to "praise God for a minute".

Olsen was arrested and charged with misdemeanor reckless driving.