A Full Moon On Friday The 13th Is Actually Quite Unusual

According to a recent survey on Today.YouGov.com quite a few of us are superstitious about days like today. Not only is it a Friday the 13th, but it's a palendromic date, AND it's a full moon. Not really sure what that all means but it's got to mean something.

Here are a few statistics about how superstitious we are as a planet. While most of us are either not superstitious at all (31%) or not very superstitious (35%), a full 20% of us consider ourselves to be somewhat superstitious and another 11%, that one in eleven people, describe themselves as very superstitious.

Image courtesy Today.YouGov.com

Here are some additional factoids about tonight's full moon. Because tonight's full moon falls closest to the Fall Equinox (September 23rd) it gains the title of Harvest Moon. It is also a micro moon because this full moon cycle places it at the point in the moon's orbit when it is the farthest from the Earth. That means it will not appear to be quite as large or bright as some other full moons. And, a full moon on a Friday the 13th is actually pretty uncommon. In fact, the last one in the United States was October 13, 2000, and the next one won't be for another 30 years, August 13, 2049.

Superstitious or not, it's kind of a cool thing, so take a moment this evening to check it out. It should rise about 7:54 p.m.