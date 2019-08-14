Adopt a New Pet at Clear The Shelters Event This Saturday

It's considered the largest pet adoption event in the country and it happens this Saturday!

Clear The Shelters takes place across the country this Saturday (08.17.19) and Wichita Falls Animal Services will be participating. It's your opportunity to adopt a new cat or dog from the city's animal shelter free of charge.

Keep in mind that you'll still need to be vetted before you'll be given a new pet to take home. Animal Services Administrator, Nicki Bacon, says that they will still be going through the full interview process to make sure the prospective adopter knows what they're getting into and is ready to handle the responsibility. The Animal Services department expects to adopt out between 50 and 60 cats and dogs this weekend.

While the adoption fees will be waived during the Clear The Shelters event you will still need to prepay the cost of having your pet spayed or neutered if that hasn't already been done. The adoption event will take place at the Wichita Falls Animal Services Center at 1207 Hatton Road from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. this Saturday, but you are encouraged to visit the shelter earlier to fill out your paperwork and be vetted so you can take your new friend home with you sooner.

