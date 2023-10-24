Is This the Future of Schools in Texas? Letting A.I. Teach Your Children

One school in Texas has started experimenting with a new program where the class is taught by artificial intelligence.

Check Out What This Private School in Texas is Trying

We all know Austin likes to keep things weird. I'm not sure if this is weird or just way ahead of it's time. Alpha private school currently has three campuses in Texas. Two in Austin, one runs kindergarten through 8th grade and then a high school as well. Then Brownsville just has the kindergarten through 8th grade school. Well some folks have become very interested in their classes recently.

Check Out The Futuristic Class Below

Remember back in the day when the teacher rolled the TV into the classroom to learn about a certain subject? Yeah, that was awesome. Well that's everyday at Alpha apparently, the first two hours of the day are focused on the core subjects. So let's say your history class on a certain day. These two hours will be taught by "app-based AI tutoring". Something like an A.I. George Washington could be teaching your kid about the founding of America. Don't worry an adult is in the room as a guide, but apparently the A.I. is giving each child instant feedback on the subject. It can even calibrate to help out individual students who may not be retaining certain information.

What About the Rest of the Day?

Yeah your child would only spend two hours in "classroom" time. The rest of the day focuses on learning life skills. This could be public speaking, robotics, as an example. It's an interesting take on daily school life for a child. I'm not sure if this is the future of school, but whatever it is. It sure looks like a fun day.

What Does This School Cost?

Apparently tuition is around $40,000 a year. Yeah, pretty pricey, but they do offer financial assistance as well. If you're interested in more, check out Alpha's school website.

