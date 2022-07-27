Al Gore and Climate Deniers

The socialist leftists are getting desperate. They must crush American productivity while they have congressional power. First, we were subjected to the likes of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, representing the 14th congressional district of New York in Washington, D.C., who warned us in 2019 that the world will end in “twelve years” if we do not enact the green agenda now — end fossil fuels.

Now comes the granddaddy of the environmental movement last weekend, Former Vice President Al Gore, to ratchet up the rhetoric by saying that Climate Deniers — think of Holocaust deniers — are like the Uvalde police who did not act when they heard children being shot in the schoolhouse. Who dares have a conversation with someone like that?

President Joe Biden was not to be outdone last week. He read from his official cue card that we now have a climate emergency. The message: America better hurry and curtail our reliance on fossil fuels — recession, depression or not.

In truth, these globalists are taking their cues from the globalist United Nations, which has had American wealth and freedom in their crosshairs from its inception. The tool by which this is to be accomplished is climate change, or “Sustainable Development.”

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres trumpets that the world leaders will “transform the world” and “restructure every aspect of human life” by climate change.

At the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC), the 2012 Secretary Christina Figueres said she wanted a “complete transformation of the economic structure of the world.” This is what such agreements as the Paris Accord are all about, which President Biden could not wait to “re-join” after his election. This guaranteed a wealth transfer from the western world to the tune of about $100 billion. Climate reparations, you know.

Guterres is an avid socialist. His resume shows him to be the head of the Socialist International from 1999 to 2005. The SI allied with socialist and communist parties from around the world. His goal now is to create havoc in America as well, and the Joe Biden’s and Al Gore’s of the world are happy to play along, for they march to the globalist drumbeat.

Real “science” has nothing to do with supposed manmade climate change. There are myriads of scientists who simply mock Biden and Gore and the Green Company. For example, the Friends of Science, a Canada-based organization that has put out a special report (SR-15) shows that the Green Army of Globalists who wish to shut down America’s dependence upon fossil fuels is based upon faulty premises. The sun is the main driver of climate change, not CO2.

“Politics doesn’t have to take the driver’s seat on this issue,” they warn. You are not “getting the whole story.”

Dr. Nils-Axel Morner, former IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) editor and retired professor at Stockholm University adds that, “all talk about disastrous sea level rise by 2100 is nothing but scaremongering and deliberate harassment of the public by the IPCC (2013, 2018) and its media proponents.” This is an amazing statement from a former United Nations official himself.

This world-class scientist says that the Al Gore’s of the world are “harassing the public.” Morner warned the UN at the time of their faulty premises, but the agenda was too important to the world body, and they refused to correct the flaws in their “science.”

Dr. Lubos Motl, a Harvard University Physicist, says the United Nations report (2018 United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP24) is “garbage.” His words. “All this fear mongering is nonsense,” he went on to say. “Climate fear-mongers, you’ve become some of the most dishonest as well as useless people in the earth’s history.”

Professor Richard Lindzen, MIT Meteorology Professor Emeritus, observes that the green agenda of climate change is “aimed at overturning industrial civilization.” He warned that people will stop trusting “science” because these supposed scientific predictions of climate disaster are blatantly false.

Australian Climate Data Researcher Dr. John McLean identified hundreds of problems in the COP24 report. He claimed it had been “incorrectly adjusted in a way to exaggerate global warming.”

Many other scientists, climate and otherwise, have strenuously objected to the entire New Green Deal program followed feverishly by American democrats. But the globalist-socialist democratic party must play Chicken Little, with the assistance of the mainstream media. American productivity is on the chopping block.