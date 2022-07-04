Listen to the 10 Best Songs About America

Country music is known for its ability to create some outstanding songs about America. From patriotic anthems to protest tunes, country artists know how to sing about their home sweet home. Sometimes the songs are inspired by current events, and sometimes they are just simple love songs to the nation that allowed the artists to achieve their dreams. But one thing connects them all: a passion for the USA.

When putting together a playlist for any patriotic holiday, country songs are going to be the best genre to pull from, and a handful of go-to songs about America is crucial. To help get you started in showing off your national pride, we've compiled a list of our Top 10 below.