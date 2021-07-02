Another Murder in WF – Crime Stoppers Offering First 48 Reward

The quiet on Taylor street was broken by gunfire last night. When it was all done one man was dead and Wichita Falls Police are searching for clues.

News Channel 6 is reporting that witnesses reported several shots fired near the intersection of Avenue L and Taylor Street last night (07.01.2021) and when it was over 26-year-old Guadalupe Valdez had been killed.

One neighbor reported hearing three or four gunshots, then the screeching of tires as a vehicle sped away. By the time they felt safe to go outside again, Wichita Falls Police were on the scene searching for evidence.

Another neighbor was hoping they had captured something on their Ring doorbell camera. Others in the neighborhood say that the night had been quiet up until the gunshots with no one hearing any shouting or arguing leading up to the incident.

Wichita Falls Police are saying that as of earlier this morning they've only received one tip and have no clear suspects.

Due to the nature of this crime and the lack of clues at the scene Crime Stoppers has authorized a 'First 48' on this incident with Brian Bohn, the Program Coordinator for the Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers telling KAUZ, “Any information can be what breaks this case open for instigators. We’re running a First 48 on it which is up to $3,000 for any tips that come in within the first 48 hours that started at 7:30 this morning,”

If you have any information about this crime contact Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888, if you're calling long distance call 1-800-322-9888. You never have to give your name and if your tip leads to an arrest and conviction you could earn a reward.