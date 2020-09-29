Art N Stroll Features WF Symphony Orchestra at Brewery This Thurs

The forecast for the rest of this week is spectacular, and that's great news for fans of the arts.

From paintings to glassworks to buskers singing and strumming on the downtown Wichita Falls sidewalks this Thursday night's Art N Stroll should be a lot of fun.

The Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra is even involved with Beethoven at the Brewery. Yes, classical Ludwig van Beethoven music on the sidewalk outside the Wichita Falls Brewing Company at 701 Indiana.

Art N Stroll is a little different than the After Hours Art Walks that used to take place. The Art Walks got sidelined by the coronavirus concerns earlier in the year and Art N Stroll is something that only began recently. In fact, this Thursday's event is only the second in the series.

The primary sponsors for the event are TAG's Maniac Mansion at 8th Street Coffee House, Stone Oven Pizza, 8th Street Coffee House, Seventh Street Studio, Highlander Public House, Withershin's Menagerie, Crashworks STEAM Studio & Makerspace, the Gypsy Kit, Eat Local Wichita Falls, and of course the Wichita Falls Art Association. The Art Association's gallery in the Holt Hotel building at 8th and Ohio will be open Thursday evening along with several other galleries and businesses.

This event is family friendly and because it's spread out all around the downtown area there is no admission fee. You're welcome to browse around the downtown studios, galleries, restaurants and shops at your own pace starting at 6:00 p.m. this Thursday evening (10.01.20).

Enjoy the beautiful early fall weather, take in some classical music, stroll around our growing downtown area this Thursday evening with Art N Stroll and see the amazing art community that Wichita Falls is home to.