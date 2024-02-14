One Dead And Multiple Others Injured After Tragic Crash In Austin Emergency Room

A horrific scene unfolded Tuesday night in an Austin emergency room. 

According to CNN, a vehicle crashed into the emergency room at St. David’s North Austin Medical Center, resulting in at least five people being injured, two of which, an adult and a child, suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle died at the scene after being administered CPR.

The injured individuals were transported to other area hospitals. Eight others awaiting care and not injured in the incident were taken to other hospitals as well. 

Austin police said the wreck was not intentional on social media and there is no threat to the general public.

The emergency room remained open following the incident, but only took walk-in patients. All ambulances were directed to other hospitals in the area.

