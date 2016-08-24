UPDATE: Baby Kidnapped in Dean, Suspect Captured in Wichita Falls [PHOTOS]

Update: 3:00 PM Wednesday August 24th

Police received a tip call that the kidnapping suspect was at Sun Valley apartments on the south side of Wichita Falls. Around 2:30 pm today, Wichita County deputies located and detained Pitchford at the apartments.

The suspect was cooperating with Wichita County deputies while they waited for Clay County deputies to arrive. When Clay County officials arrived, Pitchford was arrested on kidnapping charges.

The baby is safe and back with the mother.

Original Story:

Police are searching for a man suspected of kidnapping a baby in Dean today (8/24)

According to a press release from the Clay County Sheriff's office, the baby's grandfather said he heard a noise in a bedroom around 9:00 a.m. at the home just east of Wichita Falls. When he went to see what it was, he found 34-year-old Billy Joe Pitchford hiding behind a door.

The grandfather ran into another room to call 911 and that's when he realized that Pitchford had taken the 5-month-old baby that had been sleeping in the room he was hiding in.

Pitchford is described as a white male with short brown hair, green eyes and the words "game" and "over" tattooed on his eyelids and tattoos of baby's feet on the left side of his neck. He is 5'7" and weighs 205 lbs. He resides in Wichita and Wilbarger County.

Pitchford was reportedly involved in an on-again, off-again relationship with the mother, but he is not the child's father.

Clay and Wichita county authorities say they are focusing their search in the Wichita Falls area.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Pitchford and the baby, please call the Clay County Sheriff's office at 940-538-5311