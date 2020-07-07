Backdoor Theatre Holding Telethon This Wednesday Afternoon

Backdoor Theatre in downtown Wichita Falls has a rich, 50 year history of serving the youth of our area and is looking forward to another 50 years or more, but the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing shutdowns and social restrictions have made it difficult to raise the funds needed for their youth activities.

So what's an enterprising local theatre group to do? Hold a fund raiser Telethon! And that's exactly what's going to happen this Wednesday (07.08.20) afternoon.

Backdoor has teamed up with KAUZ TV with hopes of raising $12,000 to fund their Youth Education Program.

The telethon will be broadcast on KAUZ TV from 3 until 5 Wednesday afternoon and theatre fans will be able to call Backdoor at 940-322-5000 to make a donation or utilize the online donation page that is already active and waiting for your contributions.

Backdoor Theatre Telethon via Facebook

During the two hour telethon viewers will be treated to interviews and musical performances from local actors and musicians including:

Backdoor Theatre's Youth Troupe

Rock, Paper, Scissors

Michael Kately

Hannah Belle Lecter

Michael Sherry + the Bourbon Chasers

Three String Circus

Kat Johnson

Backdoor Theatre Veterans

and more special guests!

With all of those talented people this should be a fun and entertaining presentation, and with a little fund raising help from their friends it will also be a great boost to youth in the Wichita Falls area.

Funds raised will go to the Backdoor Theatre Youth Education Program, you can donate by calling the theatre at 940-322-5000 during the telethon or on their online donation page at any time.