Bands and Artists You Might Have Forgot Played in Wichita Falls

Some of you were probably at these shows and some of you may not even know some of these folks played right here in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Thanks to our good friends at The Concert Archive, I decided to take a look back at some Wichita Falls music history. It looks like their archive for us starts back in 1986, so that is where we will start. I won't be adding every name on the list, but you can check it out for yourself here.

Get our free mobile app

I am just going to add the ones that I think would surprise some folks if they did not hear about these shows or maybe they weren't in Wichita Falls when they happened. If you attended any of these shows, send some photos my way. I may make another gallery with your submissions it would be appreciated.

By the way, I know a big name will be left off this list. Yes, I know Elvis Presley played here back in the day. I am starting with their list. So before everyone starts saying, you know Elvis played here right? Yes, yes I know.

I decided to do the cut off at 2015 because I feel like the more recent shows, most folks are aware of. So take a look at the list and I guarantee some names will surprise you.

Famous Artists/Bands That Have Played in Wichita Falls Today we're taking a look at some of the famous folks that have passed through Wichita Falls for a show. Let us know if you were at any of these shows back in the day.