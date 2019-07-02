Beat the July Heat With a $1 Tropical Cocktail From Applebee’s

Applebee’s is hooking it up with the Dollarmama all month long.

The restaurant chain’s latest Neighborhood Drink of the Month is a Bahama Mama made with Malibu Coconut and white rum infused with pineapple, cherry and orange flavors – perfect for those Texas summer nights (or days, for that matter).

The Dollarmama is available all day, every day at the Wichita Falls Applebee’s Grill + Bar located at 2911 Kemp Blvd.

As always, we here at Townsquare Media remind you to drink responsibly.