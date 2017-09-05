Body of 3-Month-Old Girl Lost in South Texas Floods Has Been Recovered

Officials have found the body of a missing 3-month-old girl who was swept away from her parents last week during the floods in Houston.

According to KHOU , responders and volunteers heard the child's parents calling for help during the Houston floods last week due to Hurricane Harvey, finding the couple holding onto a tree in 40 feet of water. It took nearly three hours to rescue the couple who told officials they had been trying to leave the area in their truck during the night in an attempt to get to safety in Louisiana. When their truck got stuck in the water, the couple were able to get out of the cab with their 3-month-old daughter, but the current was too strong and the child was swept away.

The couple's truck was discovered late on August 29th, and a search began to find the child. On Tuesday, the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body of the child had finally been found, nearly 150 yards away from where the parents reported she was pulled out of their arms by the current.