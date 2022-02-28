Can Anyone Find Saltines in Wichita Falls?

It’s amazing the things we take for granted. 

Like saltine crackers, for instance. They’ve been a lunchtime staple of mine for many, many years. 

I’m someone who typically eats a light lunch. So, I alternate between soup and sandwiches during the week. And eating soup without a bunch of saltines on the side just doesn’t feel right. 

Depending on the soup, I like to crumble a few up and dump them right in the bowl and mix them in, to give the soup a little more body. 

But for the first time in a long time, today I had a big ole bowl of bean and ham soup minus the crackers, thanks to the current saltine cracker shortage. 

I first noticed something was up about a month or so ago. I stopped at the neighborhood Dollar General on the way home for lunch and couldn’t find any on the shelf. 

A helpful employee was nearby and asked if I needed help finding something and I told him I was looking for crackers. He went to the back of the store and returned empty-handed, saying they were out. 

Luckily, he went back and checked again, found some, and handed me a box just as I was checking out. Crisis averted. 

Afterward, I started paying attention every time I went to a grocery store and noticed saltines would be in short supply or gone altogether. 

So, a couple of weeks ago I was in the aforementioned Dollar General when I noticed they had some on the shelf. I resisted the urge to stock up and instead grabbed one box and called it good. 

Well, that box ran out a few days ago and I’ve been scouring the grocery stores in the area ever since with no luck whatsoever.  

So, if you happen to stumble upon some saltines, do a brother a favor and give me a heads up on the Facebook page. 

I’ll forever be in your debt. 

