Can You Pass the World’s Shortest IQ Test?

It's been called the World's Shortest I.Q. Test, and something like 83% of the people who take it miss at least one question. Are you up for the challenge?

The test is three simple questions, see if you can come up with the correct answers.

Question 1: The total price for a bat and a ball is $1.10. The bat costs one dollar more than the ball. How much does the ball cost?

Question 2: If it takes five machines five minutes to make five widgets, how many minutes would it take one hundred machines to make one hundred widgets?

Question 3: There is a patch of lily pads on a lake. The patch doubles in size each day. If it takes forty-eight days for the patch to cover the entire lake, how many days will it take for the patch to cover half of the lake?

Simple question, right?

Think you have the answers?

Are you smarter than 83% of the people who took the test?

Do you want to know the correct answers?

Here ya go.

Question 1: The total price for a bat and a ball is $1.10. The bat costs one dollar more than the ball. How much does the ball cost?

Answer: The ball costs five cents. The most common wrong answer was ten cents, but then the total would be $1.20.

Question 2: If it takes five machines five minutes to make five widgets, how many minutes would it take one hundred machines to make one hundred widgets?

Answer: Five minutes. Each machine makes one widget every five minutes. The most common wrong answer was one hundred minutes.

Question 3: There is a patch of lily pads on a lake. The patch doubles in size each day. If it takes forty-eight days for the patch to cover the entire lake, how many days will it take for the patch to cover half of the lake?

Answer: Forty-seven days. If it covered half of the lake at day forty-seven and doubled in size it would cover the entire lake on day forty-eight. The most common wrong answer was twenty-four days. Exponential growth is a complicated thing.

So ... How'd you do?