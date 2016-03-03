Courageous Cashier Beats Down Armed Robber, Chases Him Away

Forget Batman or Superman. The best superhero in the world is Bhumika Patel.

Patel valiantly fought a robber who pointed a gun in her face while she was manning the register at a Keysville, Ga., convenience store on Tuesday. She then grabbed a hammer and chased him off the premises.

The goon got away, but not for long -- Christian Thornton, 17, was arrested and has been charged with criminal attempt armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a crime.

Patel showed no fear whatsoever during the tense encounter. After Thornton walked up with a can of Mountain Dew for what appeared to be a routine transaction, he whipped out a gun and pointed it right at Patel, who, without hesitation, made a play for the gun and fought back by hitting him with a tray of money from the register.

Thornton then ran away, while Patel grabbed a hammer and ran after him. She said, "After I pick my hammer and try to reach out, he just fall down and run out."