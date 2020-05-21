Castaway Cove Hosting 2 Job Fairs to Hire Staff for 2020 Season

If you or someone you know is looking for a fun summer job, Castaway Cove Waterpark is holding two job fairs to hire workers for the 2020 summer swimming season.

As usual for the beginning of the season, they have open positions in all departments of the water park including lifeguards, retail sales, food and beverage workers, admissions, group sales, and maintenance and groundskeepers.

Park Manager Steve Vaughn said, "We are looking for energetic, outgoing, and well-presented team members who enjoy creating a positive experience for our guests."

Summer jobs like these are great opportunities for high school or college students at least 16 years old. Working at Castaway Cove will give them real working experience, access to a new benefits package, and a new earnings program for this year. They also get free admittance to the park during off-peak times.

The Job Fairs will be this Saturday, May 23rd, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and next Tuesday, May 26th, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Both job fairs will be at Castaway Cove Waterpark at 1000 Central Freeway East in Wichita Falls. Applicants are encouraged to dress appropriately and be prepared for a job interview on the spot.

For more information about employment at Castaway Cove Waterpark contact them at 940-322-5500 or visit their website.