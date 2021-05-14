Castaway Cove Waterpark Opens This Weekend

You know the heat of summer is near when Castaway Cove Waterpark opens for the season and that happens this Saturday morning.

Break out the sunscreen and water wings because as of 10:30 Saturday morning (05.15.2021) you can splash, slide, and float to your heart's content.

2021 Season Passes are available for $79.99 plus tax, weekend General Admission Passes are $25.99, Junior Passes for kids less than 42 inches tall are $12.99, and Senior passes for those 55 and older are $18.99. You can purchase them online or at the waterpark.

There will be discount prices throughout the summer season with the first being Super Cool School Days May 24th through the 25th.

With attractions like Parrot's Perch, Shipwreck Beach, Hideaway Harbor, Storm Watch Tower, Nellie's Rolling River, Buccaneer Bay, and Pirate's Plunge there are enough exciting and relaxing water activities to keep you and your kids busy for hours.

Castaway Cove Waterpark will be open weekends through the rest of May and daily beginning in June at 1000 Central Freeway East in Wichita Falls.