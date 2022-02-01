Numerous stars have sadly passed away this year, with celebrities who died in 2022 including the likes of Full House star Bob Saget and NFL icon Dan Reeves.

It's never easy to lose our beloved celebrities and public figures, many of whom have had important impacts on our lives, entertainment and culture at large.

The current ongoing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic has made it even harder to honor those we have lost.

We at PopCrush send our deepest condolences to those who have been impacted or have lost loved ones during these complicated times.