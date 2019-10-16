Chillax And Enjoy The New Words In The Oxford English Dictionary

The Oxford English Dictionary has published its list of newly added words, and some of them are totally awesomesauce.

Among the new additions are "chillax", a verb meaning to calm down and relax, and 'nomophobia', a noun describing yet another phobic condition of 21st century man, the fear of not having access to a mobile phone.

Another word added to the OED was "whatevs", an interjection typically used to indicate indifference. The term "fake news" also made the list, defined as news that incorporates false, fabricated, or deliberately misleading information ... or is accused of doing so.

Pop culture also plays a part in what OED adds to their word list, and this year terms like light saber, Jedi, Padawan, Force, and Jedi mind trick were included.

See the full list here.