Chuck Norris Was NOT at the Capitol Takeover Last Week

I mean I thought this was obvious, but this rumor started going viral online. So his management had to make a statement.

We all saw some crazy photos and videos last week from The Capitol takeover. This is definitly a minor one, but for some reason this week it started getting some traction online. Someone shared a photo of some guy that was a part of the crowd saying that it was Chuck Norris. If I'm being honest, I knew right away that wasn't Chuck Norris.

However, we haven't seen Chuck much in public spotlight in recent years. So I could see how some people could see it was him. This guy could possibly be a stunt double if he put on a little muscle. Well some people were mad the past few days that Walker Texas Ranger was possibly a part of the Capitol takeover. So they started sharing their outrage online.

Word got to Chuck or his management team and they released a statement. "Chuck remains on his range in Texas where he has been with his family," Erik Kritzer Chuck's manager said. He acknowledged that the man photographed looked somewhat like Norris but "Chuck is much more handsome." Dang, shots fired at that guy.

Chuck Norris is a supporter of President Trump, however. He did not agree with what happened at the Capitol last week. "There is no room for violence of any kind in our society. I am and always will be for Law and Order," Norris wrote. Hopefully this guy that was at the Capitol didn't do anything too illegal or else the real Chuck may have to roundhouse kick him in the face.