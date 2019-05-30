Cinemark Wichita Falls Showing Kid’s Movies All Summer Long for Just One Dollar

If you need something to do with the kids, a trip to the movies sounds like a great plan.

For ten weeks, Cinemark in Wichita Falls will be doing their Summer Movie Clubhouse. Throughout the summer kids and their family members can get into select movies for just one dollar. If you want to be a part of every movie, you can get a full summer pass for just five dollars. I did this when I was a kid and I definitely had some great summers at the movies.

The summer movie schedule is different for every Cinemark. Below I will be putting the schedule for the Wichita Falls location. You can get your tickets in advance and get some more info on their website. 

  • 1

    Despicable Me 3

    Cinemark

    June 3 at 9:00 am

    June 5 at 9:00 am

    June 6 at 9:00 am

  • 2

    Peter Rabbit

    Cinemark

    June 10 at 9:00 am

    June 12 at 9:00 am

    June 13 at 9:00 am

  • 3

    Dr Suess' The Grinch

    CInemark

    June 17 at 9:00 am

    June 19 at 9:00 am

    June 20 at 9:00 am

  • 4

    How to Train Your Dragon

    Cinemark

    June 24 at 9:00 am

    June 26 at 9:00 am

    June 27 at 9:00 am

  • 5

    Small Foot

    Cinemark

    July 1 at 9:00 am

    July 3 at 9:00 am

    July 4 at 9:00 am

  • 6

    Kung Fu Panda

    Cinemark

    July 8 at 9:00 am

    July 10 at 9:00 am

    July 11 at 9:00 am

  • 7

    The LEGO Movie

    Cinemark

    July 15 at 9:00 am

    July 17 at 9:00 am

    July 18 at 9:00 am

  • 8

    The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water

    Cinemark

    July 22 at 9:00 am

    July 24 at 9:00 am

    July 25 at 9:00 am

  • 9

    Sherlock Gnomes

    Cinemark

    July 29 at 9:00 am

    July 31 at 9:00 am

    August 1 at 9:00 am

  • 10

    Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

    Cinemark

    August 5 at 9:00 am

    August 7 at 9:00 am

    August 8 at 9:00 am

