Cinemark Wichita Falls Showing Kid’s Movies All Summer Long for Just One Dollar
If you need something to do with the kids, a trip to the movies sounds like a great plan.
For ten weeks, Cinemark in Wichita Falls will be doing their Summer Movie Clubhouse. Throughout the summer kids and their family members can get into select movies for just one dollar. If you want to be a part of every movie, you can get a full summer pass for just five dollars. I did this when I was a kid and I definitely had some great summers at the movies.
The summer movie schedule is different for every Cinemark. Below I will be putting the schedule for the Wichita Falls location. You can get your tickets in advance and get some more info on their website.
- 1
Despicable Me 3
June 3 at 9:00 am
June 5 at 9:00 am
June 6 at 9:00 am
- 2
Peter Rabbit
June 10 at 9:00 am
June 12 at 9:00 am
June 13 at 9:00 am
- 3
Dr Suess' The Grinch
June 17 at 9:00 am
June 19 at 9:00 am
June 20 at 9:00 am
- 4
How to Train Your Dragon
June 24 at 9:00 am
June 26 at 9:00 am
June 27 at 9:00 am
- 5
Small Foot
July 1 at 9:00 am
July 3 at 9:00 am
July 4 at 9:00 am
- 6
Kung Fu Panda
July 8 at 9:00 am
July 10 at 9:00 am
July 11 at 9:00 am
- 7
The LEGO Movie
July 15 at 9:00 am
July 17 at 9:00 am
July 18 at 9:00 am
- 8
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water
July 22 at 9:00 am
July 24 at 9:00 am
July 25 at 9:00 am
- 9
Sherlock Gnomes
July 29 at 9:00 am
July 31 at 9:00 am
August 1 at 9:00 am
- 10
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
August 5 at 9:00 am
August 7 at 9:00 am
August 8 at 9:00 am