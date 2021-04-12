City of Wichita Falls Introduces ‘Citizens Academy’

The City of Wichita Falls announced a new program called the Wichita Falls Citizens Academy today.

According to their press release the Academy is designed to provide the residents of Wichita Falls an inside look at what goes on at our local City government.

Residents who take part in the Academy will learn the basic roles and functions of municipal government with tours, activities, and classes. Some of the topics to be covered include City Council roles and responsibilities; general City services like police, fire, and public works departments; community development; and city planning.

For those who want to learn more about how their city operates the Citizens Academy is a great way to gain insight and build relationships with City staff while learning about their responsibilities. It's also a great way to get involved with what's happening in Wichita Falls.

The Wichita Falls Citizens Academy classes will be held on Tuesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. beginning on May 11th, 2021. The Academy format will be a mixture of activities and classroom teaching. The Academy will conclude with a brief graduation presentation at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, July 6th.

You must be at least 18 years old to participate and those interested in attending the first session of the Wichita Falls Citizens Academy can apply online here. There will be approximately 25 students accepted into each class so if you want to be part of the first session you'd better get your application in quickly.