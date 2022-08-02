Climate Crusaders

In December 2019 the United Nations sponsored a COP25 conference in Madrid, Spain, where attendees were exposed to the “cult-like nature of climatism.” The UN conference, called the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), issued dire warnings which have been slavishly followed by the current Biden Administration: “we have a Climate Emergency.”

This hand-wringing conference was followed by the UNFCCC in Glasgow in 2021 (COP26) which brought together 120 world leaders and registered over 40,000 participants. The two-week conference “riveted on all facets of climate change” and pressed member nations (read, “United States”) to alter their economies and cut out global greenhouse gas emissions.

Recently ousted U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson demonstrated in September, 2021 his allegiance to the New Green Deal doled out by the UN masters by publicly expressing his disgust that developed nations such as the United States have not yet siphoned off $100 Billion per year to underdeveloped countries so that they too may address “climate change.”

In referencing $100 Billion per year Johnson was referring to a 2009 pledge that developed nations promised to underdeveloped countries to assist with “climate change” issues. That pledge was repeated at the Paris Climate Summit in 2015.

Johnson is irritated that the United States and Great Britain are not living up to those pledges. “I talk about the need to rid the world of coal-fired power and internal combustion engines, the need to stop deforestation, and for developed nations to find that $US 100 billion.” This is world-wide socialism and America is in the cross-hairs.

Not to be outdone, Democrat Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaii has introduced a new bill into Congress in March of this year called “Women and Climate Change Act” of 2022 (WCAA). This bill “affirms the United States’ commitment to empowering women through economic development planning and international climate change policies.”

Hirono stated on November 12, 2019, however, that we are “to believe in Climate Change as though it’s a religion, it’s not a science.” That’s right--a religion, not science.

The Climate Realist Conference

The Climate Realist Forum was an alternate gathering of scientists in Madrid as the UNFCCC convened in December 2019. This convention of world-class scientists from around the world was sponsored by The Heartland Institute. Predictably, it was ignored by the MSM because it did not toe the socialist Climate Emergency line that was desired by the United Nations and its Socialist International Secretary General, Antonio Guterres.

The Climate Realist Conference totally debunked the UN Global Alarmists. But what is particularly interesting is that a number of these world-class scientists likened the Green Agenda to so much religious propaganda.

For instance, MIT Meteorologist Richard Lindzen referred to the Global Warming crowd as a “cult” because they refuse to change their beliefs in response to evidence and proof.

Lindzen said this in a 2015 radio interview: “Think about it: You’ve led an unpleasant life, you haven’t led a virtuous life, but now you’re told, you get absolution if you watch your carbon footprint. It’s salvation!”

Dr. Ivstan Marko, a chemistry professor at the Catholic University of Louvain and head of the European Chemical Society, related to The New American magazine that “the climate cult had perverted Christianity to develop its dangerous theology. Instead of repenting of sins, climate cultists want you to believe that you must repent of your ‘carbon footprint.’”

“It’s a new religion going on,” Marko explained.

Perhaps the most interesting speaker at the Climate Realist Conference was William Happer, renown Princeton physicist and former Deputy Assistant to President Trump and Senior Director of Emerging Technologies on the National Security Council. In his 2019 lecture he spoke of “the non-existent climate emergency” and hoped “enough people will recognize the phoniness of this bizarre environmental cult and bring it to an end.”

He went on to add that the allegedly 97% agreement of scientists on this is easily debunked by anyone who cares to look into it. The “evidence [is] that 97% of scientists do not agree” that there is a Climate Crisis. As a matter of fact, he added, “The evidence that there is anything alarming just is not there.” “There is not a Climate Emergency” –further, there is not going to be “an emergency.”

Happer likened the current Climate Crusaders to a description written in Charles MacKay’s 1884 book, Extraordinary Popular Delusions & the Madness of the Crowds. “Whole communities suddenly fix their minds on one object and go mad in pursuit. That millions of people become simultaneously impressed with one delusion and run after it until their attention is caught by some new folly more captivating than the first.”

This is exactly where we are regarding the “climate crisis.” People are “stark-raving mad” on the climate and it will be difficult to bring them back to their senses, he warned. People only recover their senses slowly. Reality will be hard to regain since “there has been so much brainwashing done.”

Let us hope this can be done, and soon.