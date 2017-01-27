A 61-year-old Colorado man is the latest to be arrested for possession of marijuana on US-287.

An officer with the Wichita Falls Police Department’s K-9 unit stopped a 2016 silver Toyota Carolla in the 3100 block of US-287 on Thursday (1/26) at approximately 2:30pm.

While conducting the traffic stop, officers detected the odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. The officers then conducted a search of the vehicle based on probable cause. Officers then discovered several sealed bags of marijuana in the trunk as well as a small amount in the passenger area.

The driver of the vehicle, Timothy Casey, was arrested and taken to the Wichita County Jail where he was charged with possession of marijuana over four ounces under five pounds.