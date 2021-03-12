Could This Weekend’s Time Change be the Last?

Count me in with those who are tired of “springing forward” and “falling backward” every year.

Daylight Saving Time (DST) officially takes effect this Sunday morning at 2:00 am, which means we lose an hour of sleep. And it’s not like it’s just one hour of one night’s sleep that we lose. If you’re like me, your natural perception of what time of day it is will be thrown off for a week or two.

Not that I don’t like Daylight Saving Time. I absolutely love being able to work in my yard or go play a little disc golf after I get off of work in the evening.

Get our free mobile app

That’s why I’m all for the “Sunshine Protection Act of 2021.” It’s a bi-partisan bill that is currently in the Senate, and if it passes, we will stay on Daylight Saving Time.

The bill was reintroduced Tuesday by Senators Marco Rubio, R-Florida; James Lankford, R-Oklahoma; Roy Blunt, R-Missouri; Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island; Ron Wyden, D-Oregon; Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Mississippi; Rick Scott, R-Florida; and Ed Markey, D-Massachusetts.

Senator Marco Rubio says is time to get rid of the “antiquated” clock change:

The call to end the antiquated practice of clock changing is gaining momentum throughout the nation. Studies have shown many benefits of a year-round Daylight Saving Time, which is why the Florida legislature voted to make it permanent in 2018. I'm proud to reintroduce this bipartisan bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, and give our nation's families more stability throughout the year.

It actually wouldn’t be the first time the United States has kept Daylight Saving Time in place year-round. DST was kept in place year-round from 1942-1945 and 1974-1975, according to CBS News.