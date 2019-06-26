Country Time Lemonade Fighting to Make All Lemonade Stands Legal

Even though Texas has made it legal for kids to sell lemonade at stands, that isn't true for all 50 states. And Country Time Lemonade doesn't like the idea of kids having to pay fines for selling sugary drinks from their own front yards so they've decided to do something about it.

In the 35 states where lemonade stands are still illegal Country Time is stepping up and helping kids pay their fines up to $300.

Click here if you'd like to help Country Time make kids' lemonade stands legal everywhere.