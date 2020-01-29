Cruisin’ Nocona Weekends Are Much More Than Classic Cars

When you think of the Nocona classic car cruises you think of the really big Cruisin' Nocona and Vicari Car Auction coming up at the end of April, but CruisinNocona does a smaller event on a monthly basis. I went and checked it out last month and had a great time exploring the Horton Classic Car Museum. While they have a lot of classic Corvettes from '50s on up to the '80s, they have a few other makes and models, too. I even saw a Speed Racer replica while I was there.

Dave Diamond

There's another Cruisin' Nocona weekend coming up this Friday through Sunday (01.31.20 - 02.02.20) and it's a fun way to get out of town and see something a little unusual. You'll probably see several classic vehicles in the parking lot by the Horton Classic Car Museum as that seems to be where the drivers congregate when they're not out cruising but keep your eyes peeled for some vintage sheet metal prowling the streets as you explore the city.

Dave Diamond

In addition to classics, hot rods, and muscle cars of every description there are other things to do on these cruisin' weekends. There are wine tastings, musical performances, the Trails N' Tails Museum, and you can't pass up some pizza and beer at the Nocona Beer & Brewery. If you time it right you can even get a tour of their brewing facility inside the old Nocona Boot Company building while you're there.

Dave Diamond

Nocona, Texas, is less than an hour's drive East of Wichita Falls on U.S. Highway 82 and this would be a great weekend to go explore it. The Cruisin' Nocona event page has a complete list of what is scheduled for this weekend.