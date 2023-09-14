Dallas Cowboys Fans are Among the Happiest Fanbases…For Now

Being a fan of the Dallas Cowboys is the ultimate rollercoaster ride.

The ups and downs of the NFL season can be hard on you – regardless of who you root for. But the Cowboys garner so much attention from the media that it’s hard to escape the hype/heartache cycle without completely disconnecting yourself from the world.

Even after they win big like last Sunday night against the Giants, you can always count on some of the sports talking heads raining on our parade. Almost everyone expects the team to eventually implode.

And as much as I hate to admit it, even I find myself expecting the Cowboys to eventually let me down.

But the fact of the matter is that’s what they’ve done over the course of the last few years. It’ll be hard to trust they won’t let us down until they (hopefully) win another Lombardi Trophy.

Yet fans like me keep coming back for more heartache. And I can’t see that changing any time soon. I’m diehard to the core when it comes to my sports fandom.

I have found that the best way to deal with the ups and downs of the season is to just enjoy the moment when the Cowboys are doing well. That’s pretty easy to do as long as they are, in fact, doing well.

However, it’s the stretches when they’re not doing so well that really dog me. But I’ve found the best way of dealing with it is by just letting it go. Life’s too short to let something you have no control over make you miserable.

Back to the whole “enjoying the moment” thing. It appears that plenty of my fellow Cowboy fans are pleased with the ‘Boys at the moment.

The folks at Gambling.com analyzed tweets from NFL fans following the last game of the week and found that Cowboys fans ranked 9th among the happiest NFL fans. Enjoy it while it lasts.

