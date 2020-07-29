Deer Photobombs Harp Music Video

It started as a music video in the woods and quickly became something that looked like a Disney movie.

Naomi SV decided to shoot a peaceful, calm music video of herself playing Simon and Garfunkel's The Sound of Silence on her harp. A clearing in the woods seemed like the perfect location for the gentle sound of her harp. Little did she know she was about to become a deer whisperer.

Unknown to Naomi, a wild deer had heard her music and was slowly, cautiously, curiously approaching her from behind.

Eventually the deer wanders off into the trees and startles poor Naomi who had no idea it was there.

Naomi later posted the video to her YouTube and Twitter pages saying that a deer had turned her harp session into a Disney movie, prompting comments that this qualifies her as a new Disney princess.