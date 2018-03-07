Democrats, Women Candidates Score Big in Texas Primaries

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Women running for Congress surged to big wins and Democrats smashed recent turnout levels in Texas' first-in-the-nation 2018 primary elections.

The results left Republicans on Wednesday with a potential glimpse of what may be to come in the first midterms under President Donald Trump.

Energized and angry Democrats in Texas came out in force to surpass 1 million voters on Tuesday. That's a level not achieved in a midterm primary since 2002.

Equally striking was the showing by women on the ballot. Of the nearly 50 women running for Congress in Texas, more than half won their primaries outright or advanced to May runoffs.

At least three of those runoffs will feature women going head-to-head, including a key race for Democrats in their bid to take control of Congress.