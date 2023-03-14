Did Tom Cruise Skip the 2023 Oscars to Avoid Nicole Kidman?

Why did Tom Cruise skip the 2023 Oscars?

Cruise was notably absent from Sunday's (March 12) Academy Awards, where his film Top Gun: Maverick was nominated in multiple categories, including Best Picture. The film ultimately took home the award for Best Sound.

Some believe Cruise skipped the awards show to avoid an awkward red carpet run-in with Nicole Kidman, who was in attendance with her current husband Keith Urban.

A source told OK! Magazine that "Tom was not there because she was there, and he did not want a run-in."

However, another insider told the tabloid that Cruise's Oscars absence was "not personal" and was simply due to a scheduling conflict.

Mike Coppola, Getty Images Mike Coppola, Getty Images loading...

Cruise and Kidman tied the knot in Colorado on Christmas Eve 1990 after meeting on the set of Days of Thunder in 1989.

During their marriage, they adopted a daughter, Isabella, 29, and a son, Connor, 27.

The couple separated 22 years ago on February 5, 2001. Cruise filed for divorce just days later, citing "irreconcilable differences." The divorce was finalized later that year.

"He was lovely to me, and I loved him. I still love him," Kidman told Ladies' Home Journal in 2006, while Cruise told Vanity Fair of their split in 2013, "She’s the mother of my children, and I wish her well. And I think that you just move on."

READ MORE: When Is the Last Time Tom Cruise Saw Suri Cruise?

Kidman went on to marry Australian country singer Keith Urban in 2006. The pair met at G'Day LA, an event in Los Angeles.

The couple have two daughters together: Sunday Rose, 14, and Faith Margaret, 12.

Meanwhile, Cruise married actress Katie Holmes the same year, and they had a daughter, Suri, who is now 16.

Cruise and Holmes divorced in 2012 after five and a half years of marriage.

2023 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion Photos See celebrity fashion photos from the 2023 Oscars red carpet.