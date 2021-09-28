Just two days after announcing he would join the hunt for Brian Laundrie, Duane Chapman (Dog the Bounty Hunter) revealed a tip he'd received and was searching a campground 75 miles from the wanted man's parents' home in Florida.

Laundrie was last seen on Sept. 14, but according to Fox News, Chapman received a tip that he took a couple of two-night trips to Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County, Fla. "They were registered, went through the gate. They're on camera. They were here," he says.

The days in question are Sept. 1-3 and Sept. 6-8. Chapman says three people came in on Sept. 6, but just two left on Sept. 8. That was six days before Laundrie's last reported sighting. Laundrie's parents' attorney says they do not know where their son is and they have done nothing to assist him in avoiding arrest.

Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of 22-year-old Gabby Petito. The two were a couple taking a trip out west to visit national parks, but on Sept. 1, he returned home to North Port, Fla., in their van, without her. Her body was discovered near Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 19, and the death has been ruled a homicide. Last week, the FBI issued an arrest warrant for him for bank card fraud.

Chapman inserted himself into the investigation last weekend, breaking away from his honeymoon to pay the family home a visit. While no one answered, someone inside did call 911.

He's given himself six weeks to find Laundrie, who he believes is alive and perhaps camping alone in the Appalachian Mountains. The 68-year-old has even set up a tip line for information, as he shared in his personal wanted poster on Instagram.