Downtown WF Farmers Market Hosting Wine Fest This Saturday

If you enjoy shopping for fresh produce at the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market and you appreciate a nice glass of wine you're in luck.

Enjoy a bit of both this Saturday (02.01.20) from 10 to 1 during the Local Wine Fest at the Farmers Market. Not only can you get the freshest locally grown produce available, but this Saturday you can also enjoy some of the finest wines that our local producers have to offer.

Downtown WF Farmers Market via Facebook

The Downtown Farmers Market is at the corner of 8th and Ohio downtown, across the street from the Holt Apartments. Be sure to follow them on Facebook to keep up with all of their special events.