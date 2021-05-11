Early Registration Open For 2021 SW Rotary Sporting Clay Shoot

We're only about a month away from the Southwest Rotary's 2021 Sporting Clay Shoot so now's the time to get signed up.

The Southwest Rotary of Wichita Falls sponsors this shoot every year as a way to raise funds and enable charitable giving and international programs for the Rotary club. Your participation in this event is not only fun and challenging, but helps to make our community a better place.

Early registration runs through June 1st and during that time you can register as an individual for $95. You can register for the shoot at the event but the registration fee will then be $105 per person.

You can register by mailing your shooter information (name, mailing address, phone number, valid email address) along with your payment to the Rotary club at: SW Rotary, P.O. Box 1566, Wichita Falls, TX, 76307.

SW Rotary via Facebook

The shoot will be held Saturday, June 12th, at the Northwest Texas Field and Stream range at 4472 Old Friberg Road. The event will begin around 10:00 a.m. and should last about six hours with a dinner afterward.

If you're feeling a little rusty practice shoots will be available from about 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. for an additional $20, a hamburger lunch will be served at 11:30, the safety meeting will be held at 12:15, and the competition will begin around 12:30.

All that shooting is bound to leave you hungry so stick around for the rib dinner from Ribs Inc afterward. Non-Shooters can enjoy the shoot and both meals for just $20.

Follow the SW Rotary Annual Sporting Clay Shoot on Facebook for updates to the event.