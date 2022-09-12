Emmys 2022: The Full List of Winners
It’s finally time for the 74th Emmy Awards. Host Kenan Thompson leads the festivities, which honor the best comedies, dramas, limited series, variety series, and TV movies released between June of 2021 and May of this year. The show airs on NBC and the Peacock streaming service starting at 8PM Eastern.
Who will take home the top prizes? Is it Ted Lasso’s year or Only Murders in the Building? Is Better Call Saul the best drama or will Squid Game cement one of the most improbable success stories in streaming TV history with an Emmy win?
Here are the full list of nominees and winners, which will be updated live throughout the show...
Best Comedy
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Best Drama
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
Best Limited Series
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Best Actress, Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Actress, Drama
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Zendaya, Euphoria
Best Actor, Comedy
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso - WINNER
Best Actor, Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick - WINNER
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam and Tommy
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout - WINNER
Best Supporting Actress, Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sara Niles, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary - WINNER
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actor, Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso - WINNER
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Best Supporting Actress, Drama Series
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Julia Garner, Ozark - WINNER
HoYeon Jung, Squid Game
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Best Supporting Actor, Drama Series
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession - WINNER
O Yeong-su, Squid Game
Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
John Turturro, Severance
Christopher Walken, Severance
Best Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus - WINNER
Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
WIll Poulter, Dopesick
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Steve Sahn, The White Lotus
Best Actress, Limited Series or Movie
Connie Britton, The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus - WINNER
Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
Mare Winningham, Dopesick
Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - WINNER
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live - WINNER
Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls - WINNER
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Best Directing, Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
Hacks
The Ms. Pat Show
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Best Directing, Drama Series
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowjackets
Best Directing, Limited Series or Movie
Dopesick
The Dropout
Maid
Station Eleven
The White Lotus - WINNER
Best Writing, Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Best Writing, Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowjackets
Best Writing, Limited Series or Movie
Dopesick
The Dropout
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Station Eleven
The White Lotus - WINNER
Best Writing, Variety
Ali Wong: Don Wong
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe
Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel - WINNER
Nicole Byer: BBW
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special