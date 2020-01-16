Enjoy a Fun Movie at the Library’s Boxcar Drive-In This Saturday

Whether you're a kid or a kitten, there are not many things more fun than a good cardboard box. And a good cardboard box is all your kid needs to enjoy the Boxcar Drive-In event this Saturday (01.18.20) at the Wichita Falls Public Library.

All you need to do is bring your kid and an appropriately sized box, they'll have a craft session at the Library, then the kids can sit in their boxcars and watch a fun movie inside the library.

Wichita Falls Public Library via Facebook

The event begins at 10:00 a.m. at the WF Public Library at 600 11th Street, downtown. It's free to the public, and is perfect for kids from 5 to 12 years old.

And if you ever start longing for the old days of real drive-in movie theaters, the Graham Drive In is still alive and kicking just an hour or so South of Wichita Falls and makes a great family weekend outing.