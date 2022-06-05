This Sure Looks Like a Ghost Girl Posing in a Window at El Paso High School in Texas

The well-known urban legend of "Ghost Girl" is back striking a pose in a curious photo captured outside El Paso High School in Texas.

EPHS Tiger Alumni EPHS Tiger Alumni loading...

Last month a series of photos were sent my way via listeners featuring images of El Paso High School's resident Ghost Girl, proving that the old high school is most definitely haunted.

The Back Story:

Photographic evidence of Ghost Girl dates back decades, including her appearance in the 1985 El Paso High School yearbook. In the photo, everybody looks clear, but there is one girl (seen in the second row from the bottom to the right) who looks blurry and out of place. According to the staff at the time, the girl did not appear in the original negative but did appear in the developed photo. No one knows who she is, and her identity remains a mystery to this day.

EPHS EPHS loading...

According to the school’s haunted lore, in 1922, a teenage girl committed suicide by slitting her wrists and throwing herself off one of the school's balconies. After the tragic incident, the school received several reports of this "ghostly image," so they decided to build a wall that blocked the haunted hallway completely. But by the looks of it, the wall did nothing to deter the ghostly apparition.

First up was a photo sent in by the current golf coach at El Paso High School, taken when kids hung out after school near the principal’s office when the staff was already gone for the day. The face looking out the window seems eerily similar to that of the ghostly apparition in the El Paso High School 1985 yearbook.

Danny Rios Danny Rios loading...

The second photo, taken earlier last month, was sent in by a listener, and it features a local El Paso High School student posing in front of the school, but if you look closely, the image in the bottom mid-right also looks hauntingly like Ghost Girl.

David Pineda David Pineda loading...

The third photo sent in by another listener (Brenda) was taken during graduation at El Paso High School about ten years ago shows the creepy image of Ghost Girl in the right window (next to the gentleman in the short sleeve green shirt). The photo also has tons of orbs floating around - some, maybe due to the flash used and perhaps her lens was dirty - but despite all that, folks are seeing more than Ghost Girl in this picture, confirming a hotbed of paranormal activity at the school.

Brenda Dawkins Brenda Dawkins loading...

The new and fourth photo is probably the creepiest of all because as one El Pasoan poses outside the school, Ghost Girl is striking a pose in one of the windows mimicking the girl across the street, head-tilt included. The image was captured last summer as Sandra Quinonez took a picture of her cousin outside the school.

Sandra Quinonez Sandra Quinonez loading...

Here is the same picture below with Ghost Girl circled in yellow.

attachment-6F315C2C-90A0-4908-A107-A1ED96B05964 loading...

It looks like Ghost Girl isn't going anywhere - and now we all know why El Paso High School has been named the Most Haunted High School in America!

If you would like to share any ghost pictures feel free to email me at monika@ksii.com.