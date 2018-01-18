It’s getting harder every day to avoid spoilers of your favorite shows if your job requires you to use the internet at all, and sometimes checking yourself out of Facebook or Twitter for 24 hours to give you time to catch up isn’t enough. You send out the pleading tweet or status for people to TAG THEIR SPOILERS but with every scroll you’re playing a dangerous game. Facebook is looking to change that.

If you haven’t seen Episode 5 yet, you won’t see your friend’s comment on Episode 5. Those are really easy things to do that no one has really done yet because it’s hard when you’re having conversation and viewing in two different places. Hopefully, we can make some of those value-adds for the Facebook viewer and the TV viewer come together.

How exactly they’ll train Facebook to recognize when someone’s talking about the latest episode of Game of Thrones, and how Facebook will know whether or not you’ve seen it was not revealed in his address. Maybe every time you log on you’ll have to check off a list of all the shows that had new episodes the previous night, or maybe we’ve already granted Facebook access to the inner workings of our minds just by making a profile. However they do it, Black Mirror will probably have an episode about it at a future date.